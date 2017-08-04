World Share

Wladimir Klitschko retires from boxing

It's the end of an era. Two-time former heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing. So, we discussed Klitschko's decision to retire with Ronald McIntosh from London. He commentated on the Ukrainian's last ever fight - that defeat to Anthony Joshua in April.