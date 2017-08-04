World Share

Upfest: Europe's largest street art festival

Industrial British cities may have a reputation for being grey, but Bristol has been given a splash of colour by graffiti artists. Thousands of them descended on the city for a festival where they've left a lasting impression, as we've been finding out.