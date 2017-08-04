POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What inspired Matisse in his artistic style?
03:33
World
What inspired Matisse in his artistic style?
The French 20th century artist Henri Matisse wasn't just a painter and sculptor, he was also an innovator. He emerged as a Post-Impressionist at the end of the 19th century, and soon led a new French movement, Fauvism. He rejected Cubism and embraced colour. But what inspired him in his departures from European traditions? Well, a gallery in London has the answer… Belle Lupton went to find out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?