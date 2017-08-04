POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
04:28
World
Ghanaian sustainable fashion label 'Osei Duro'
Ghana, West Africa. It's famous for its bright patterns and vibrant fabric. Despite the range of cloth and designs, for a long time its fashion industry has been virtually non-existent. But that's starting to change, with more local designers gaining international recognition. Miranda Atty went to visit one fashion label in the country's capital Accra to find out more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
