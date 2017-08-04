World Share

Art Bahrain Across Borders

ArtBab also known as Art Bahrain Across Borders is Bahrain's only international art fair that provides a platform for collectors, artists and galleries to support the development of the local contemporary art market. Thousands of visitors attend for a glimpse of the creative works of artists from across the globe. The annual event aims to raise the international profile of contemporary Bahraini art and to galvanize the kingdom's present and future art scene. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world