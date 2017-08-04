POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Carlos Santana and The Isley Brothers team up on a new album
03:10
World
They're among some of the biggest names in music history. Carlos Santana is one of the most influential guitar players described by the late star, Prince as even more inspirational than Jimi Hendrix. For his latest album, Santana recruited the talents of the legendary Isley Brothers. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
