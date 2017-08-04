POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Calais refugee crisis, Rwanda Presidential nomination, and Zambia jails opposition
Calais saw the demolish of its refugee camp several months ago, but that hasn’t stopped people from arriving to the small, coastal French city. How is France treating Calais migrants? PresidentPaul Kagame turned Rwanda from a country known for genocide, to a country known for its sound economy. But does that justify his nomination to run for a third term? Meanwhile, Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu has jailed the opposition leader and the state is also cracking down on media coverage. Is the country degenerating into a dictatorship? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
