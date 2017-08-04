World Share

Money Talks: Rio residents angry over Olympics relocation

The race to host the 2024 Summer Olympics has ended without a fight to the finish. Los Angeles pulled out leaving Paris as the winner. Los Angeles will now stage the 2028 events instead. Governments love to host Olympic games, they draw in millions of tourists. But the residents of many past Olympic host cities have been left with unused infrastructure and huge debts. One such example is Rio de Janeiro. Tom Fredericks has more and Christopher Gaffney, a senior research fellow at the University of Zurich, joins us from New York.