POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Rio residents angry over Olympics relocation
04:52
World
Money Talks: Rio residents angry over Olympics relocation
The race to host the 2024 Summer Olympics has ended without a fight to the finish. Los Angeles pulled out leaving Paris as the winner. Los Angeles will now stage the 2028 events instead. Governments love to host Olympic games, they draw in millions of tourists. But the residents of many past Olympic host cities have been left with unused infrastructure and huge debts. One such example is Rio de Janeiro. Tom Fredericks has more and Christopher Gaffney, a senior research fellow at the University of Zurich, joins us from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?