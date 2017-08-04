World Share

Money Talks: US, Mexico and Canada to re-negotiate Free Trade Agreement

Even before he was elected as US president, Donald Trump had been taking a tough stand on trade. He promised to renegotiate the free trade deal with Mexico and Canada. And now talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement are set to begin soon. Mexico has announced its team of negotiators. Mobin Nasir reports on the changes the US wants to see in the North American Free Trade Agreement. Analysis by our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.