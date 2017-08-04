POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: The United States looks into buying new Air Force One planes
01:07
World
Money Talks: The United States looks into buying new Air Force One planes
After nearly 30 years, the US retires its fleet of planes that fly the president on official trips. Donald Trump has pushed plane-maker Boeing for a discount on the next generation of Air Force One jumbo jets. But the defence department looks at an even cheaper alternative. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 4, 2017
