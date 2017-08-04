World Share

Money Talks: Qatar appeals to World Trade Organization

Qatar plans to court to force its neighbors to end their economic blockade of the gas-rich emirate. It has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Analysis by our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.