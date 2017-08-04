What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Money Talks: BRICS Trade Ministers meet in Shanghai

Trade ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively known as the BRICS countries, gather in Shanghai for the group's seventh meeting. Analysis by Ann Lee, the adjunct professor of economics and finance at New York University.