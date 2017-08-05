POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela on the Edge: Constituent assembly opens amid protests
01:49
World
Venezuela on the Edge: Constituent assembly opens amid protests
Venezuela's new constituent assembly has met. The controversial body, comprised of around five hundred delegates, is tasked with an ambitious mandate to change the country's constitution. Khody Akhavi reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 5, 2017
