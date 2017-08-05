POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Do Turkey and Germany need each other?
Turkey and Germany have been the closest of allies in the post-World-War era, but in the recent times things have become tense. Turkey’s vigil at the European Union has entered its third decade, beginning in 1987. Germany which is also Turkey’s NATO ally, has shared a close relationship that has become tense over the years. Strait Talk correspondent Omer Kablan reports on Turkey’s relationship with Germany, and on Turkey’s future in the European Union. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 5, 2017
