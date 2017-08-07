World Share

Money Talks: Paul Kagame effects on Rwanda economy

Rwanda has become one of Africa's economic darlings. During President Paul Kagame's 17 years in power, Rwanda's GDP has grown by an average of 7 percent a year. But with elections under way, not everyone is happy with the country's rags-to-riches story. Tom Fredericks reports.