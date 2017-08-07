POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Paul Kagame effects on Rwanda economy
02:38
Rwanda has become one of Africa's economic darlings. During President Paul Kagame's 17 years in power, Rwanda's GDP has grown by an average of 7 percent a year. But with elections under way, not everyone is happy with the country's rags-to-riches story. Tom Fredericks reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 7, 2017
