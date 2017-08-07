POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Economic challenges overshadow Kenya elections
06:38
World
Money Talks: Economic challenges overshadow Kenya elections
Kenya heads to the polls on August 8,2017. Its GDP has been growing strongly but its people have not been feeling the benefits. Kenyans have traditionally voted along tribal lines, but as Mobin Nasir reports, this time it's food prices that have grabbed people's attention and for more, TRT World Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us from Nairobi.
August 7, 2017
