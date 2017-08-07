POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: South African Airways nears bankruptcy
04:04
World
Money Talks: South African Airways nears bankruptcy
South Africa's flagship carrier is on the verge of bankruptcy. Documents presented to the government show South African Airways is insolvent and unable to pay its debts without government help. For more on the airline’s debt woes, Terrance Booysen, the CEO of Corporate Framework Research Institute, joins us from Johannesburg. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 7, 2017
