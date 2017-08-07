POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Royal Bank of Scotland plans to move its headquarters to Amsterdam
The UK's Royal Bank of Scotland says it swung to a net profit of 894 million dollars in the second quarter of 2017. It reversed a loss the same period last year. The result surprised analysts but what surprised them even more was the bank's decision to expand its presence in Amsterdam. It makes contingency plans in case the UK leaves the EU without securing rights for financial companies to carry on trading across the continent. RBS is the latest in a growing list of banks and other companies to make such plans. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 7, 2017
