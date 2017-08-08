The Sounds of Afrobeat

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afrobeat music developed in the 1970s from a combination of traditional West African music, highlife, funk and jazz. It's been popular in Ghana and Nigeria for four decades, but now it's starting to gain global appeal, influencing everyone from Drake to Beyonce. Miranda Atty went to Ghana to meet some of the next generation of Afrobeat artists. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 8, 2017
