Matryoshka dolls are everywhere
Matryoshka dolls are everywhere
The first nesting dolls in history might have originated in China, but it was Russia which gave them worldwide popularity. The first Matryoshka doll appeared just over 100 years ago. Today, it's still a thriving industry where the best versions are made in the Russian town of Semenov. Let's pay a visit! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 8, 2017
