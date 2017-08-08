POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa’s President faces no-confidence vote
20:54
World
South Africa’s President faces no-confidence vote
South Africa’s parliament will decide whether to force President Jacob Zuma from office. He’s successfully beat such no confidence votes in the past. But lawmakers will cast secret ballot this time around. Will the outcome be any different? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 8, 2017
