Abductions in Bangladesh
18:18
World
Abductions in Bangladesh
Bangladesh has seen a rise in abduction cases this year. Critics say that the government is behind the kidnappings, but Sheikh Hasina and her team are calling it a smear campaign against the government. Is the Bangladeshi government doing enough to help find victims? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 9, 2017
