World Share

Ghana's oldest shop making fantasy coffins

Funerals are incredibly important in Ghana. But unlike many parts of the world, they're a celebration as well as a time of sadness. So it's perhaps not surprising that the country has a unique take on traditional coffins. Miranda Atty went to visit the carpenters creating sarcophagi with a twist.