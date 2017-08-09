World Share

Science-fiction's Hugo Awards with Ayser Ali

The ceremony for science fiction's most prestigious prize is set to take place on Friday in Finland. From short films to novels, each Hugo Award nominee has a chance of winning a title and trophy as well as having their works published in special collections. For more on this, literary agent Ayser Ali joins us from London.