The oldest performance at Edinburgh Festival
02:13
World
The oldest performance at Edinburgh Festival
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is one of the highlights of the Edinburgh Festival which has now been going for 70 years. With crowds coming to see it from all over the world, it's always a sellout. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 9, 2017
