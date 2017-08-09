World Share

A tiny solution to refugee housing demand

As Germany grapples with refugee housing demand, some designers have come up with their own solution to the problem. A project in Berlin has united architects, designers and refugees, who are working together to provide inexpensive accommodation for some of those most in need. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world