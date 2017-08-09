Legendary Def Leppard album 'Hysteria' turns 30

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pop music might be ruling the airwaves today but back in the 1980s, the rage was all about hard rock. At the time, British act Def Leppard were considered among the pioneers of this type of music. The career high for the band came with their chart topper album, 'Hysteria'. For its 30th anniversary, frontman Joe Elliott took time to reminisce about the seminal record. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 9, 2017
