Money Talks: US credit card debt hits record high
Money Talks: US credit card debt hits record high
In the US, credit card debts have hit record levels, even higher than they were before the 2008 global financial crisis. Interest rates have been at historic lows for years since, encouraging people to take on more debt. So are we seeing the formation of another dangerous credit bubble? And is it about to burst? Analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 9, 2017
