Money Talks: Kenya election 2017

Millions of Kenyans have made their choice for their country's next president. Eight candidates competed for the top job but only President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have any real chance of winning. Both men, whose fathers led Kenya to independence in the early 1960's, have different ideas for the best way to lead East Africa's biggest economy. For more, TRT World Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us from Nairobi.