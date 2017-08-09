POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Japan’s 82-year old App developer
01:36
World
Money Talks: Japan’s 82-year old App developer
Coding, social media and smartphones… They are all associated with millennials rather than the elderly. But that stereotype is being challenged by one woman in Japan. She has made a popular app for silver surfers like herself.
August 9, 2017
