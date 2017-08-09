World Share

Money Talks: Japan’s 82-year old App developer

Coding, social media and smartphones… They are all associated with millennials rather than the elderly. But that stereotype is being challenged by one woman in Japan. She has made a popular app for silver surfers like herself. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world