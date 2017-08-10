World Share

Ghana's new contemporary art space 'Gallery 1957'

Gallery 1957 is a rare breed: a commercial gallery operating in Ghana. Its focus is on the next generation of contemporary West African artists. Miranda Atty went to meet its founder Marwan Zakhem to find out how his space provides a much needed platform for Ghanaian artists.