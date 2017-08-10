POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vogue Turkey's Zeynep Yapar talks about sustainable fashion
05:21
World
Sustainable fashion, also known as 'eco fashion' is a growing trend around the world. So whats the goal? Well, it's to bring more environmentally friendly clothing to runways and mainstream stores around the world. It aims to make designers and their customers take into account their social responsibilities. Also seen as an alternative trend against fast fashion, eco fashion ensures quality manufacturing to lengthen the life of the garment. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 10, 2017
