World Share

Damian Marley's new album carries the 'Marley legacy'

The late reggae artist, Bob Marley, is respected in his homeland, Jamaica, for helping the voices of underprivileged classes be heard globally. It seems other family members share the Marley patriarch's musical talent and sentiments as well. His youngest son, Damian Marley, has released an album that is gathering a lot of attention. Here's why... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world