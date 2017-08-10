POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's leading ballet company brings the streets to the stage
02:30
World
South Africa's leading ballet company brings the streets to the stage
South Africa's leading ballet company is bringing the streets to the stage with its new production 'Big City, Big Dreams'. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Johannesburg, it combines traditional and contemporary styles to tell the story of modern-day Africa.
August 10, 2017
