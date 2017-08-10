POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cuba welcomes its first international art gallery
Cuba welcomes its first international art gallery
An Italian movement aims to open art galleries in unlikely places. In 2014 it opened one in Beijing. Now its gallery in Havana is starting to gain support with artists exhibiting there work from all over the world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 10, 2017
