World Share

Cuba welcomes its first international art gallery

An Italian movement aims to open art galleries in unlikely places. In 2014 it opened one in Beijing. Now its gallery in Havana is starting to gain support with artists exhibiting there work from all over the world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world