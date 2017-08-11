POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Visiting Ghanaian political artist Serge Attukwei Clottey
03:45
World
The work of Serge Attukwei Clottey is undeniably political. The Ghanaian artist combines performances, installations and visual art to engage the public in social issues. Miranda Atty paid a visit to his studio in Ghana, to find out more about the man himself. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
