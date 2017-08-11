POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netflix's latest comic book adaptation 'The Defenders'
Netflix's latest comic book adaptation 'The Defenders'
For Hollywood, the comics medium is a lucrative cash cow that keeps on giving. Movies based on them rarely, if ever, fail to deliver financial success. Recently, the masked superheros made the transition to television. But fan reaction wasn't as warm as expected... Netflix's latest show, based on a cult Marvel comic, aims to change this. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
