World Share

Refugee Crisis: Boat crews try to help while others oppose

In the first ten days of August, the number of migrants and refugees arriving on Italian shores was down 76 percent on the same period last year. Despite that, crossing the Mediterranean to Italy remains the most-used sea route for migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe. In the second of a four-part series, our reporter Abubakr Al-Shamahi is in the Sicilian city of Catania. He's exploring the battle between the ships that seek to rescue people coming from Africa, and the one that's trying to stop them. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world