Money Talks: Hong Kong property prices pushed up by lenders
Home prices in Hong Kong's roller-coaster property market rose for a 15th straight month in June to a new record. That's despite several government measures to cool the market. Some say so-called shadow lenders offering easy money to buyers are to blame for the higher prices. And as Diane To reports, it is not the only potential downside for property investors. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
