World Share

Money Talks: Toshiba reports long-delayed earnings

Toshiba has narrowly escaped being kicked off the Tokyo Stock Exchange. After weeks of delays, its auditors have finally approved its results for last year. But it's problems are not over yet. Analysis by Dr. Seijiro Takeshita, Dean of School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka in Japan.