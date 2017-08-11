World Share

Money Talks: China worried about rising steel prices

China has been the world's biggest steel producer for many years. But foreign and domestic factors force it to trim its output. And that combined with strong demand from Chinese construction firms, has led to a surge in prices. Analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.