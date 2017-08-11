POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Blue Apron shares touch record low
06:48
World
Money Talks: Blue Apron shares touch record low
Blue Apron may not be a big company. But the US-based meal kit delivery service has come to represent much of the excitement surrounding the tech sector and a lot of what is wrong with it. Investors worry it will face intense competition from Amazon which has purchased the Whole Foods supermarket chain. For more, Santosh Rao, the Head of Research at the Manhattan Venture Partners, joins us from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?