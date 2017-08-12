POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Bora Bayraktar on Turkey's military operations capability in northern Syria
04:17
World
Will a hot pursuit into terrorist havens enable Turkey to protect itself? Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Bora Bayraktar a journalist and author who has wrote extensively on the Middle East. Turkey is faced with increasing threats from the terror groups in Northern Syria. With Erdogan hinting at expansion of Turkey's operations. Strait Talk talks to Bora Bayraktar, a journalist who has written extensively on the Middle East Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 12, 2017
