Strait Talk: Bora Bayraktar on Turkey's military operations capability in northern Syria

Will a hot pursuit into terrorist havens enable Turkey to protect itself? Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Bora Bayraktar a journalist and author who has wrote extensively on the Middle East. Turkey is faced with increasing threats from the terror groups in Northern Syria. With Erdogan hinting at expansion of Turkey's operations. Strait Talk talks to Bora Bayraktar, a journalist who has written extensively on the Middle East Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.