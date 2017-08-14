World Share

Roundtable: Brexit - How will free movement change the UK?

In a little over a year and a half - the free movement of people between the EU and the UK will end. But what will it mean for Britain - its economy, its people, its identity? Immigration - was one of the key issues of last year's EU referendum campaign. But with Free Movement due to end in 2019, can the government really 'take back control'? Or will restricting border controls leave a void in the UK's economic and cultural makeup?