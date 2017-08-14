What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Usain Bolt retires - Here is how much money has he made

After bursting on to the track in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, Usain Bolt runs his last race at the World Championships in London. The Jamaican sprinter's victories have earned him more than 20 gold medals and millions of dollars off the track. Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world