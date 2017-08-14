POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Usain Bolt retires - Here is how much money has he made
Money Talks: Usain Bolt retires - Here is how much money has he made
After bursting on to the track in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, Usain Bolt runs his last race at the World Championships in London. The Jamaican sprinter's victories have earned him more than 20 gold medals and millions of dollars off the track. Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 14, 2017
