Money Talks: Rising demand drives up avocado prices

Millennials love anything with avocados in it. Global demand for avocados has been growing very strongly. Prices have hit a record high. That growth has been good for people in Mexico, the world's biggest producer of the fruit. But it has also created some unintended problems. Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas and his son, Cooper Copetas join us from Paris.