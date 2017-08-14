Money Talks: Rising demand drives up avocado prices

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millennials love anything with avocados in it. Global demand for avocados has been growing very strongly. Prices have hit a record high. That growth has been good for people in Mexico, the world's biggest producer of the fruit. But it has also created some unintended problems. Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas and his son, Cooper Copetas join us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 14, 2017
