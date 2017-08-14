World Share

Money Talks: Economic challenges overshadow elections

The elections in Kenya have been a source of enormous uncertainty for many of its people. The political situation has added to the many other problems Kenyans face; high unemployment, rapid inflation and soaring food prices. For more, TRT World’s Philip Owira joins us in the studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world