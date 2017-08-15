What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

White supremacy rising

Charlottesville, Virginia saw one of the largest white supremacist rallies. Anti-racism demonstrations responded, and protests escalated into violence, causing a fatality and at least 19 injured. Should the government impose limits on the freedom of speech? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world