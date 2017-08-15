August 15, 2017
12:07
12:07
Netanyahu corruption allegations
The Israeli government is saturated with corruption scandals, and courts have gone on to convict many of the accused. Now, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing corruption investigations. Will the politician survive the charges?
