White supremacy rising, Philippines martial law and Netanyahu corruption allegations

Charlottesville, Virginia saw one of the largest white supremacist rallies. Anti-racism demonstrations responded, and the protests escalated into violence, causing a fatality and at least 19 injured. Should the government impose limits on the freedom of speech? Also, how has martial law impacted counter-insurgency in the Philippines? And, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing corruption investigations. Will the politician survive the charges?